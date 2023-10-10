Ludlow Assembly Rooms exterior

Officers say the Ludlow Assembly Rooms was broken into at sometime between 10.30pm and 11pm on Sunday, October 1.

PC Jon Lightfoot, of the Shropshire Rural and Business policing team, said: "The offenders forced entry to the building through a window on Mill Street.

"The offenders have used a ground weight for some Harris fencing which has been removed from some nearby construction work.

"A number of bottles of wine and a quantity of cash from the donation box was stolen from the building."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 570_I_01102023.