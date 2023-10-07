'Sextortion' on the rise after app designed to remove sexual images maliciously posted online reveals shocking rise in crime

Anonymous stock image.

The proud father of two teenage girls spent more than two years dealing with the emotional turmoil and distress of compromising sexual videos of both his daughters being shared online.

And Daniel's family is not alone, 2023 will be the year remembered for when children began being blackmailed over sexual images and videos.

In the first six months of this year there were more cases of "sextortion" reported than all of 2022 and 2021 put together.

The weaponsing of explicit sexual images of children, often taken by other children, has led the NSPCC to launch Report Remove, an app which allows youngsters to permanently erase compromising content of them,

Law enforcement agencies, including local police forces and the National Crime Agency, are now diverting resources to clampdown on "sextortion".

Speaking to the Shropshire Star in a cafe, Danny's knuckles turn white as he holds his cup of coffee and describes the "living hell" his family has been through.

He said: "I would not wish this on my worst enemy, knowing there was videos circulating around the school and then the area of my eldest daughter was bad enough, but for the same to happen to my youngest destroyed me.

"Fathers are supposed to stay strong for their children but I could not hide my anger from anyone. You know as a parent when there is something wrong, and I can't imagine what it was like for them to tell me they were videos of them online. They were petrified I'd be sent the videos before they told me themselves.

"Their only crime was being too trusting, its not like they were uploading pictures and videos to OnlyFans they were both with boyfriends, who then either maliciously shared pictures and videos or were bullied themselves into sharing them."

He added: "They were obviously in a very vulnerable position and that's when I heard the term Sextortion for the first time, but in our case it was more bullying. But, it was so stressful I probably would have paid for it to all go away. We got the school and police involved but both did not seem to have a clue what they were dealing with.

"I've been reported for abuse for just trying to get to the bottom of it all, but I'm lucky I am not up for murder, if this happened when I was a younger man who knows what I would have done. Now, I just want to move out the area completely and give the girls a fresh start."

However, statistics show boys are more likely to be victims of Sextortion than girls. Adults pose as girls to convince boys to send sexually explicit images which then can be used to extort them. Victims have reported massive mental health trauma and suicidal thoughts.

The Internet Watch Foundation, which teamed up with the NSPCC to create Report Remove, reported a 257 per cent increase in sexual abuse material this year compared to 2022.

They warned older teens (14-17) are the most at risk, with boys apparently being targeted most often. Blackmailers pretend to be girls to get boys to send them explicit images, and then demands are made for money to stop the images being circulated.

The IWF’s and Childline’s Report Remove service helps young people to have sexual images of themselves removed from the internet. The Report Remove app allows also children who are under 18 to confidently report sexual images and videos of themselves.

The tool has allowed more children to report that they are being sexually exploited and provides the ability for them to talk to a Childline counsellor if they want support.

An IWF spokesman said: “Victims are scared, and they come to the IWF desperate to stop their images from being shared. If they report the imagery to us directly, we can hash and block the criminal image.

“The children come from all ethnicities and backgrounds, but they all share the same fear of their most intimate images being exposed online and shared.

“Some are afraid of going to the police and believe abuser’s threats that they are in the wrong, when in fact they are the victims here, and it is the blackmailers who have broken the law.”

Cormac Nolan, Service Head of Childline, said: “At Childline we know first hand the impact that this issue can have on young people. For many young people, it can leave them feeling extremely worried and unsure on what to do or who to turn to for support.

“For others it can have a significant impact on their mental health. That’s why Childline and the IWF have developed Report Remove to provide young people a simple, safe tool that they can use to try and help them regain control over what is happening."

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire and Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Communities, said: “The rise in sextortion cases is extremely concerning and the social media companies who publish these photos must be held to account.

“There is far too much harmful activity online and very often it is children who suffer as a result. Big tech firms do not take enough responsibility for the vile content that is regularly published online."

She added: “This abuse must be stamped out. I’d also like to see more done to educate children about the dangers of sharing images and how they can use social media safely and responsibly.

“It’s really important everyone understands the potential consequences of sharing any images of themselves.”

MP Helen Morgan

Wendy Hart, Deputy Director for Child Sexual Abuse at the National Crime Agency , said: “The NCA is seeing an increase in sextortion cases coming through law enforcement, both nationally and internationally, making this an issue of significant concern.

“As the chair of the Virtual Global Taskforce, the NCA is working with law enforcement partners around the world to coordinate the best possible response for victims and try to prevent this from happening in the first place."