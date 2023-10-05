Telford man in court charged with murder and attempted murder

By David Tooley

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead at a house in Telford.

Claire Orrey died on the morning of Sunday, July 30 (Photo: West Mercia Police).

Robert Orrey, aged 31, of Burnell Road, Admaston, Telford, was has also been charged with the attempted murder of a man on July 30, 2023.

Black haired and bearded, Orrey appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Thursday morning via a video link from Malinsgate Police Station in Telford.

He was wearing a grey top and grey trousers and spoke to confirm that he could hear the court proceedings.

Drinking from a white cup and in the presence of his solicitor, Chloe Byrne, and a police officer, Orrey spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.

The charges, that he murdered Claire Orrey in Telford on July 30, 2023, and that he attempted to murder Stephen Orrey were put to him.

Ms Byrne said there was no indication of her client's plea.

The bench of three magistrates were told that the charge can only be dealt with at the crown court level.

Orrey was remanded in custody to aprison establishment and ordered to appear at Stafford Crown Court on Friday, October 6, at 10am.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

