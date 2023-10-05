Claire Orrey died on the morning of Sunday, July 30 (Photo: West Mercia Police).

Robert Orrey, aged 31, of Burnell Road, Admaston, Telford, was has also been charged with the attempted murder of a man on July 30, 2023.

Black haired and bearded, Orrey appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Thursday morning via a video link from Malinsgate Police Station in Telford.

He was wearing a grey top and grey trousers and spoke to confirm that he could hear the court proceedings.

Drinking from a white cup and in the presence of his solicitor, Chloe Byrne, and a police officer, Orrey spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.

The charges, that he murdered Claire Orrey in Telford on July 30, 2023, and that he attempted to murder Stephen Orrey were put to him.

Ms Byrne said there was no indication of her client's plea.

The bench of three magistrates were told that the charge can only be dealt with at the crown court level.