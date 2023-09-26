West Mercia firearms officers sent to cover for Met Police amid murder charge row

Firearms-trained officers from West Mercia have been sent to London

The Metropolitan Police row erupted over the weekend after an officer was charged with the murder of Chris Kaba, 24, who was shot last September.

It was reported that up to 300 officers in the Met had stepped back from firearms duties as a result.

West Mercia Police said that none of its own officers had stood down.

But, it said some had been sent to support the London force amid the current situation.

A spokesman said: "Yes, we are providing mutual aid - however, there will not be any impact on the force with our provision of armed officers maintained. Our ability to respond to and deal with incidents which require an armed response will not be affected."

He added: "No officers have stood down from firearms duty."

Meanwhile West Mercia Police Federation said it was discussing concerns with officers.