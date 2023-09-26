Telford murder probe: Three women charged with perverting the course of justice

By Megan HoweTelfordCrimePublished:

Three women have been charged with perverting the course of justice during a murder investigation in Telford.

Antony Wootton

Anthony Wootton, who was 41, was found dead in a car park in Gresley Close in Woodside on Monday, July 17.

On July 21, Ashley Harris, 31, of Armstrong Close, was charged with murder and was remanded in custody after appearing at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court.

On Tuesday, three women were been charged with committing an act /series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice.

One of the women has also been charged with assisting an offender.

Julie Allie, 37, of Armstrong Close, Telford, has been charged with committing an act / series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice and assisting an offender.

Kimberley Juru, 37, of Armstrong Close, Telford, and Andrea Edge, 48, of Newcomen Way, Telford, have both been charged with committing an ac t/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice.

The women are due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 3.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

