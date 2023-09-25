Shrewsbury thief assaulted man and stole vapes worth £4,200 and £400 electric scooter

Macauley Smout, aged 27, targeted Esso in Harlescott Lane, Shrewsbury, nine times in less than three weeks in a spate of thefts throughout July, August and September this year.
A prolific thief who assaulted a man as well as stealing vapes worth more than £4,200 and a woman's electric scooter will be sentenced at crown court.
Macauley Smout, aged 27, targeted Esso in Harlescott Lane, Shrewsbury, nine times in less than three weeks in a spate of thefts throughout July, August and September this year.