Witness appeal after women bitten on the face in unprovoked group attack in Ironbridge

Police have appealed for witnesses to the attack

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses following the attack on two women in Ironbridge

The incident took place between 7pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, September 2, on the Wharfage.

A spokesman for the force said: "The women suffered serious injuries. One of the women sustained an injury where her nose had been bitten and the other was bitten on the cheek."

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Tom Rogers said, “We are currently investigating a serious assault on two women in an unprovoked attack.

"We know people tried to separate those involved during the attack, so would especially like to speak to these people.

“If anyone witnessed the assault on the Wharfage or has any information that would help us locate those responsible, please contact me on 01952 214646 or by e-mail on dl-gcid@westmercia.police.uk quoting 00236_I_03092023.”