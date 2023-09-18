Two men arrested after investigation into treasure discovery

By Dominic Robertson

Two men have been arrested in connection with the discovery of a large treasure hoard.

West Mercia Police said that the hoard had been found in Cradley, Herefordshire, at the end of last month.

Officers said that an investigation is underway into possible offences committed under the Treasure Act 1996 and the Dealing in Cultural Objects (Offences) Act 2003.

A spokesman added: "As part of this investigation two men, aged 65 and 66, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and handling tainted coins. Both men have now been released on police bail."

