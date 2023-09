'First in the queue to do that stupid thing': Telford man jailed over £25,000 burglary at business closed for Christmas

A man has been jailed after stealing £25,000 of tools and equipment from a Telford business which had shut down over Christmas.

Luke Austin, 35, of The Fields, Donnington Wood, Telford, was sentenced for one count of burglary, of Freyssinet, at Ketley Business Park, when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court.