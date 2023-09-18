Drink driver banned after breath test in mid Wales

Krystian Kwiatkowski, aged 46, of Chester Street, was found to be driving a Ford Fiesta on the A495 at Meifod, near Welshpool, in Powys, with 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Magistrates sitting at Welshpool on Tuesday September 12 handed down an obligatory 12 month driving ban and fined him £375.

They offered him the chance to reduce the ban by 12 weeks if he completed a course.