Man jailed for biting girlfriend's cheek - despite her pleading with judge to suspend his sentence

Published: 1 hour ago

A man who bit his girlfriend’s cheek in an argument has been jailed – despite her pleading with the judge to suspend his sentence.

McCarthy was jailed at Shrewsbury Crown Court Martin McCarthy, 31, from Ashtree Way, Northampton, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.