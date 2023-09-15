Man arrested in Whitchurch on suspicion of threats to kill and drug possession

Photo: Shropshire Cops

Police officers from North Shropshire Patrol Team E were called to an address in Whitchurch on Thursday night, after receiving a report of a domestic incident.

On arriving at the address, officers said a man was arrested for allegedly making threats to kill.

A large amount of cannabis and cash were later found and the man was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

The man remains in police custody.

