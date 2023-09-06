Convicted Telford sex offender accused of holidaying with child

A convicted sex offender from Telford is to appear before a crown court judge accused of holidaying with a child under 16 and failing to notify police of his whereabouts

Michael Colin Crook, 55 of Park Lane, Madeley, admitted spending time at a property in Telford where a child under 16 resided and failing to tell the police as required following a previous conviction for sex offences.

