Two vehicles seized in rural police op

Police seized two vehicles on Sunday as part of a rural policing operation

West Mercia Police says a number of vehicle checks were carried out as part of an operation targeting rural crime in Broseley on Sunday.

Officers seized two vehicles during the operation, one of use in crime and the other because the driver had no licence or insurance.

As part of the operation, patrols were also conducted around areas in the town that have been affected by the anti-social use of motorcycles recently.

Police hoping for help in identifying the riders responsible, who they say has been "causing alarm and distress in the town".