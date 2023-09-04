Seized: £4,000 in ill-gotten gains confiscated from Telford drug dealers

Anul Hira and Sukjit Singh avoided prison at an earlier sentencing after they were caught in Hira's Ford Fiesta with cash and drugs in Telford.

They were back at Shrewsbury Crown Court for a proceeds of crime hearing to decide what would be done with the cash and items seized from them by police.

The court previously heard that officers found £1,005 in cash, a quantity of cannabis and a mobile phone when they were stopped on January 8, 2020, before more than £3,000, a mobile phone, more cannabis, cocaine and weighing scales were seized from Hira's home.

The pair previously admitted several charges of possession of drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property. Judge Peter Barrie said at their sentencing that he considered the matter to be one of "organised dealing on a significant scale".

Hira, aged 29, of Church Street, Hadley, Telford, was considered to be more heavily involved, and was handed a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, as well as 160 hours of unpaid work.

Singh, also 29, of Upper Wood, The Rock, Telford, received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, plus 50 rehabilitation activity days and 60 hours of unpaid work.

At their proceeds of crime hearing, the court was told Singh has started garage business, and his legal representative, Jas Mann, asked the court "mindful" when ordering costs against him as he tries to get the company off the ground.

The court also heard that Hira has now found legitimate work and is paid around £35,000 per year.

Judge Anthony Lowe ordered for the £4,000 seized to be confiscated and given to West Mercia Police to be used in activities to fight drug dealing and for the drugs and associated paraphernalia to be destroyed.