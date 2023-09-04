Fan removed from AFC Telford match after object thrown at opposition player

Saturday's game was paused for a short time while the referee removed the item from the pitch. Photo: Mike Sheridan

A man was removed from the New Bucks Head on Saturday after an object was thrown in the direction of Coalville Town FC's goalkeeper, Paul White.

The match between AFC Telford and Coalville came to a brief halt while the referee removed the object, which appeared to be a disposable vape, from the pitch.

Slight delay as the referee removes an object that was thrown on the pitch towards Paul White. 0-1. — Coalville Town FC (@CoalvilleTownFC) September 2, 2023

A West Mercia Police spokesman confirmed their officers stepped in to remove a "young man" who threw "an object at a player", but said no arrests had been made.

The projectile did little for Telford's fortunes, as the 0-1 loss saw the club's exit from the Emirates FA Cup.