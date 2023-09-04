Dog owner must pay thousands after his pet bit face of boy, 6, at hotel party

Mold Crown Court

The “irresponsible” owner had ignored requests to put the pet on a lead, Mold Crown Court was told.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said “unpleasant” injury was caused and medics at Liverpool’s Alder Hey children’s hospital had done “truly world-class” work to treat the wounds so there was now only faint scarring.

Nick Humby, 54, a businessman, of Maybury Avenue, Glyn Ceiriog, Llangollen, admitted owning a golden retriever dangerously out of control causing injury.

He received a 36-week prison term, suspended for 18 months and must also pay £3,500 compensation, £3,500 kennelling costs, £700 prosecution costs and a £187 surcharge.

The judge made a contingent destruction order for Ollie the dog under which Humby must take measures to avoid a further attack.

Prosecutor David Mainstone said a mum had taken two young children to a party at a hotel in Glyn Ceiriog where there were about 20 youngsters. But Humby arrived with his dog and ordered a pint. The dog was not on a lead and wandered around.

The attack happened while the boy’s mum went to pick up her partner from work. The youngster had tried to walk past Ollie but the dog was startled and bit the child’s face.

Mr Mainstone said the victim needed stitches and antibiotics. Humby told police the attack happened while he went to the toilet and he disputed having been asked to put the dog on a lead that day.

Humby told the judge that eight-year-old Ollie was a “lovely family dog” and had behaved “totally out of character”.

Judge Rowlands said the defendant’s behaviour was “irresponsible” and the consequences were serious. A plastic surgery team had carried out treatment.

“It is extremely serious,” Judge Rowlands told Humby.