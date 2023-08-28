Three masked youths 'flee from burglary attempt after homeowner disturbed them'

Police are appealing to villagers in Chesterton, near Bridgnorth, for information following an attempted burglary at about 11.25pm on Saturday.

PCSO Mandy Leek, of the Bridgnorth Town and Rural East Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "We are appealing to the village of Chesterton for information following an attempt burglary at a home in Chesterton.

"The offenders smashed a window at the back of the property to try and gain entry to the home. They were disturbed so nothing was stolen from the address."

PCSO Leek added: "The offenders have been described as three youths all with face coverings on, a vehicle was seen but the make model and registration could not be seen and the offenders left heading past the telephone box."

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police online, quoting incident number 00582_I_26082023.

If you're not comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org