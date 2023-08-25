Drug 'courier' caught on M54 with boot full of cannabis released after seven weeks in custody

By David Tooley

A man who was found to have six kilos of cannabis in the boot of a Mercedes has been set free after spending seven weeks in custody.

Arnold Ramci spent seven weeks in custody after being stopped by police last month
Shrewsbury Crown Court judge Anthony Lowe said he accepted that Arnold Ramci had been acting only as a courier of the drug when he was stopped near the M54 after being spotted between junctions three and four.

