Drug 'courier' caught on M54 with boot full of cannabis released after seven weeks in custody

Shrewsbury Crown Court judge Anthony Lowe said he accepted that Arnold Ramci had been acting only as a courier of the drug when he was stopped near the M54 after being spotted between junctions three and four.
A man who was found to have six kilos of cannabis in the boot of a Mercedes has been set free after spending seven weeks in custody.
Shrewsbury Crown Court judge Anthony Lowe said he accepted that Arnold Ramci had been acting only as a courier of the drug when he was stopped near the M54 after being spotted between junctions three and four.