Paedophile pensioner's sentencing adjourned for hip operation

Brian James Morris, 77, of Springhill Crescent, Madeley, Telford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court this afternoon.
He had previously pleaded guilty to charges of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, and attempted sexual communication with a child.
Both offences took place in August 2021.
Kevin Jones representing Morris told Judge Anthony Lowe that his client was due to have a hip operation next month.
Judge Lowe said he would adjourn the sentencing until October 27 at the same court – allowing time for the operation and recovery to take place.
An expert report has also been commissioned on other illnesses Morris said he is suffering with.