Police appeal after attempted robberies in Telford town centre

The first incident occurred on Southwater Way in Telford town centre

Police say the first incident happened outside the Travelodge, on Southwater Way, at around 2.30pm on Thursday, July 27.

A spokesperson said: "Our victims were approached by two men demanding their mobile phone. After refusing to hand over the phone one of the men pulled out a knife.

"The attempted robbery was disturbed by the victim’s friends approaching.

"Then, on Ironmasters way in Telford an hour later, near Café Go, another victim was approached by the same two suspects and they asked for him to give them his phone.

"When the victim refused, one of the suspects grabbed the mobile from his hands until an unknown lady walked past and the suspects returned the device."

Police say the offenders are described as two black men. One was wearing light-coloured tracksuit bottoms and a black puffer jacket with dark trainers.

The other was reportedly wearing a dark tracksuit top, dark tracksuit bottoms, with dark trainers. Officers believe both men to have been wearing balaclavas at the time of the incident.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed either of the attempted robberies or recognises the description of the suspects are asked to email DL-GCID@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 01952 214624 quoting incident number 261i on 27 July.