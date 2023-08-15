Whitchurch man wanted by Cheshire police

By Richard Williams

A police force is seeking the help of the public to find a 44-year-old Whitchurch man wanted for multiple driving offences in Warrington

Have you seen Howard Rogerson?
Howard Rogerson, previously of Alkington Road, Whitchurch, is wanted for failing to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court.

Rogerson is described as white, of heavy build, around 5'9" tall with short dark brown/grey hair and blue eyes.

The 44-year-old resides in Whitchurch, but has links to Crewe, Congleton, and Widnes.

Anyone with any information in relation to the whereabouts of Rogerson, or Rogerson himself, is urged to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting 23000466413 or via the Cheshire Police website.

