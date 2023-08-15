Whitchurch man wanted by Cheshire police

Have you seen Howard Rogerson?

Howard Rogerson, previously of Alkington Road, Whitchurch, is wanted for failing to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court.

Rogerson is described as white, of heavy build, around 5'9" tall with short dark brown/grey hair and blue eyes.

The 44-year-old resides in Whitchurch, but has links to Crewe, Congleton, and Widnes.