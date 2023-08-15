Police appeal after van theft from layby

Police have asked for information from anyone in the area at the time

The van, a white Ford Transit Connect Van, was parked in a layby on the A41, between the M54 Roundabout and the traffic lights at Cosford.

It was taken between 6.45am and 2.30pm on Thursday, August 10.

PC Mandy Cooper appealed to anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

She said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or saw anything suspicious.

"If you drove past the layby during the times stated and have dash cam could you please check your footage."

Anyone with information can submit it via the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the website westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 336_i_10082023.