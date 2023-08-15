Police appeal after van theft from layby

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordCrimePublished:

Police are appealing after a van was stolen from a layby.

Police have asked for information from anyone in the area at the time
Police have asked for information from anyone in the area at the time

The van, a white Ford Transit Connect Van, was parked in a layby on the A41, between the M54 Roundabout and the traffic lights at Cosford.

It was taken between 6.45am and 2.30pm on Thursday, August 10.

PC Mandy Cooper appealed to anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

She said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or saw anything suspicious.

"If you drove past the layby during the times stated and have dash cam could you please check your footage."

Anyone with information can submit it via the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the website westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 336_i_10082023.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by visiting the website crimestoppers-uk.org.

Crime
News
Albrighton & Cosford
Telford
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News