Former police officer Alex MacPherson faces allegations of breaching the Standards of Professional Behaviour set out in the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2020 at a police misconduct hearing next month.

The first allegation dates back to August 2018 when Pc MacPherson was appointed as the officer in charge in relation to an alleged assault.

The officer is then accused of ‘sharing’ 372 text messages with the victim, known as Ms C, over four days via his police issued mobile phone.

Pc MacPherson is then accused of attending the home address of Ms C and having consensual sexual intercourse with her.

“After her case had been disposed of you continued to have a sexual relationship with Ms C for some three years,” reads the misconduct hearing allegation.

The former police officer is also accused of failing to disclose his relationship with the woman and also updating a log including information about Ms C that ‘identified her vulnerabilities’.

The second allegation relates to an incident in March 2021 when Pc MacPherson was the officer in charge investigating allegations, which included an assault of an employee known as Ms A.

The misconduct hearing allegation is that ‘over the next month or so’ that Pc MacPherson engaged in inappropriate communications with her.

It is alleged that Pc MacPherson made ‘excessive and unnecessary’ visits to the scene to see Ms A. The former police officer is accused of ‘saying such things as’: “Here, she is, Miss Beautiful, she has made my day”.

He is also accused of sending an ‘excessive and unnecessary’ number of text messages to Ms A. The misconduct hearing papers states that Pc MacPherson is accused of ‘signing off such messages with “x” and occasionally including content that was flirtatious and inappropriate’.