Telford pair face false imprisonment charge over Co-op shop robbery

The Co-op in St George's. Photo: Google

Scott Lamb, aged 34, and Naomi Wilson, aged 36, are accused of unlawfully and injuriously imprisoning a man and detaining him against his will during a robbery at the Co-op store at St George's, in Telford on Monday, August 8.

They are accused of robbing the Co-op of alcohol and cigarettes to the value of £1,213.

Wilson, of High Street, Dawley, and Lamb, of Arleston Lane, Arleston, appeared together in the dock at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

They did not enter pleas when they appeared before deputy district judge James Hulse.

Solicitor John McMillan, of WMB Law, represented Lamb and Wilson at their hearing. He said there would be no application for bail.

"They recognise they will be losing their liberty today," he said.

Judge Hulse said he did not feel his sentencing powers were sufficient to deal with the issues and decided to send all the matters to the crown court.