'Stop that Sheep' rural crime operation hailed a success

Officers and their partner agencies ran their annual 'Stop That Sheep' operation in Leominster on Wednesday (9) so they could check for valid licences and the condition of the vehicles.

Officers from Leominster Safer Neighbourhood Team led the multi-agency rural crime operation to engage with and reassure rural communities.

Run in partnership with Herefordshire Council Animal Health & Welfare Team and Herefordshire Council Community Protection Team, two vehicle check points were set up on Old Hereford Road and Mill Street in Leominster on Hereford Market Day.

Officers say they stopped around 50 agricultural and livestock transport, trade vans and drop side lorries so partner agencies could check for valid licences and the condition of the vehicles.

Leominster SNT officers checked vehicle and driver documentation, ensured the roadworthiness of vehicles, and confirmed the legitimate ownership of trailers being pulled and/or plant machinery being carried.

Animal welfare officers checked documentation for livestock on board and the suitability of vehicles being used to transport, while the enforcement teams looked at scrap and waste carriers and looked out for fly tipping offences.

Sgt Nicola Holgate of Leominster SNT said this was the a recurring operation for officers and it had been another success.

She said: “Our objective was engagement first and enforcement where necessary.

"Most people stopped were happy to see us as some had themselves fell victim to rural crimes such as stolen machinery and plant, or livestock theft.