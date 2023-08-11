Ludlow drink driver was nearly four times the limit in his Nissan Micra

Robert Evans, aged 57, was driving a Nissan Micra in Lower Galdeford, Ludlow, when he was caught on March 3 this year.
A test found he had 133 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.
Evans, of Springfield Close, Ludlow, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while about the alcohol limit and failing to surrender to bail after missing a previous court appearance.
District Judge James Hulse handed Evans an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months. He banned Evans from driving for 40 months and ordered him to do 35 rehabilitation activity days. Evans must also pay £135 in prosecution costs and a £154 victim surcharge.