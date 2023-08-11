CCTV image released after expensive equipment stolen from Whitchurch's town hall

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary at Whitchurch Civic Centre

The town hall, in High Street, was burgled on Thursday, August 3, at around 3pm. A Sony AV receiver - a piece of broadcasting equipment worth hundreds of pounds - was taken.

West Mercia Police would like to speak to the man pictured.

A spokesman said: "We would like to speak to this man as we believe they may be able to help with our enquires into a burglary that occurred on August 3 around 3pm at the Civic Centre in Whitchurch.

"Anybody who can identify this man is asked to contact Whitchurch SNT by email: Whitchurch.snt@westmercia.police.uk