CCTV image released after expensive equipment stolen from Whitchurch's town hall

Police have released a CCTV picture of a man they want to speak to after expensive electrical equipment was stolen from Whitchurch Civic Centre.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary at Whitchurch Civic Centre
The town hall, in High Street, was burgled on Thursday, August 3, at around 3pm. A Sony AV receiver - a piece of broadcasting equipment worth hundreds of pounds - was taken.

West Mercia Police would like to speak to the man pictured.

A spokesman said: "We would like to speak to this man as we believe they may be able to help with our enquires into a burglary that occurred on August 3 around 3pm at the Civic Centre in Whitchurch.

"Anybody who can identify this man is asked to contact Whitchurch SNT by email: Whitchurch.snt@westmercia.police.uk

"You can also anonymously contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their online form: crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

