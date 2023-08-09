Trio admit stealing expensive power tools from two properties in one day

Three men have admitted stealing expensive power tools from two properties on the same day.

Alfie Price, aged 21, Cornelius Price, aged 39, and Aaron Davies, aged 35, stole a heavy duty breaker, Belle compactor plate and a Stihl petrol disc cutter from Tilstock Lodge, Whitchurch, on April 28 this year.

On the same day, the trio helped themselves to Wacker Neuson construction equipment and a Stihl saw from a barn in Preston Gubbals, near Shrewsbury.

Alfie Price, of Lodge Road Caravan Park, in Donnington, Telford, and Cornelius Price and Davies, both of no fixed abode, all pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to two counts of theft.

Recorder Jason MacAdam adjourned the case for pre-sentence reports and granted them unconditional bail.

