Distinctive black van stolen from town car park

The distinctive black Volkswagen Crafter van, index number CV11 TEO was taken sometime between july 26 - 28th July/.
It has sign written decals on the sides, back and the bonnet for the “The White Horse” and “The White Hart” Public Houses.
Police say there were Dewalt tools in the van.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at:bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference:23000684700.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”