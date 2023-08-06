Driver avoids ban after being caught driving at high speed along A41

The A41 Whitchurch bypass. Photo: Google

Dominic Brooke was caught doing 88mph along the Whitchurch bypass, where the speed limit is 60mph, on November 24 last year.

The 56-year-old admitted speeding in June and was sentenced at Hereford Justice Centre on July 25.

Brooke, of Beach Road at Menai Bridge, Anglesey, avoided a totting disqualification after the court heard about how he needs to provide care for a relative.