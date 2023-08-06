Driver avoids ban after being caught driving at high speed along A41

An Audi driver who was caught going way over the speed limit along the notorious A41 has narrowly avoided being banned from the road.

The A41 Whitchurch bypass. Photo: Google
Dominic Brooke was caught doing 88mph along the Whitchurch bypass, where the speed limit is 60mph, on November 24 last year.

The 56-year-old admitted speeding in June and was sentenced at Hereford Justice Centre on July 25.

Brooke, of Beach Road at Menai Bridge, Anglesey, avoided a totting disqualification after the court heard about how he needs to provide care for a relative.

He was fined £556, ordered to pay a surcharge of £226 and costs of £90 - leaving him with a total bill of £872 - while his licence was endorsed with five points.

