'Desperate plan' of disgraced police officer 'overshadowed' work of colleagues

By Ben GoddardTelfordCrimePublished:

A former police officer who abused his position for sexual purposes has ‘overshadowed’ the work of his colleagues, a hearing was told.

Rhett Wilson. Photo: West Mercia Police
Rhett Wilson. Photo: West Mercia Police

Rhett Wilson, 28, was jailed earlier this year for approaching three Shropshire women while serving as a police officer, who he had come into contact with after they reported domestic violence allegations.

Ben Goddard

By Ben Goddard

Local Democracy Reporter covering Shropshire.

