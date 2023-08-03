Bike stolen from shed at Telford property

By Megan JonesTelfordCrimePublished:

Police have launched an appeal after a mountain bike was stolen from a shed in Telford.

Police have launched an appeal after a bike was stolen from a shed in Telford
Police have launched an appeal after a bike was stolen from a shed in Telford

Officers in Telford are appealing for information after a mountain bike was stolen from a shed in Burford, Brookside, last week.

Police say the incident occurred between 6pm and 11.15pm on Friday.

A spokesperson for West Mercia said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious."

Information can be passed to police online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00601_i_28072023 or anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News