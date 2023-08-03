Bike stolen from shed at Telford property

Officers in Telford are appealing for information after a mountain bike was stolen from a shed in Burford, Brookside, last week.
Police say the incident occurred between 6pm and 11.15pm on Friday.
A spokesperson for West Mercia said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious."
Information can be passed to police online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00601_i_28072023 or anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org