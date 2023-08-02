Man arrested in Telford on suspicion of attempted murder after woman seriously hurt

Telford Police said that the arrest had come as part of an investigation into the attempted murder of a 43-year-old woman in Culmington, Stirchley.

Officers said the incident took place at around 8pm on Tuesday.

A statement from the police said: "Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital [in Birmingham] where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

"A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody."

Temporary Detective Inspector Scott Marshall-Bowater said: ‘‘We understand that incidents of this nature, and a large police presence, can be concerning for the public. I would like to reassure residents that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community.