Man arrested in Telford on suspicion of attempted murder after woman seriously hurt

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man has been arrested in Telford on suspicion of attempted murder.

Telford Police said that the arrest had come as part of an investigation into the attempted murder of a 43-year-old woman in Culmington, Stirchley.

Officers said the incident took place at around 8pm on Tuesday.

A statement from the police said: "Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital [in Birmingham] where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

"A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody."

Temporary Detective Inspector Scott Marshall-Bowater said: ‘‘We understand that incidents of this nature, and a large police presence, can be concerning for the public. I would like to reassure residents that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community.

‘‘There is currently a scene guard in place at the address and an increased police presence in the area as we carry out our enquiries."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

