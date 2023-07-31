Man arrested on suspicion of Telford murder detained under Mental Health Act

A murder investigation was launched on Sunday morning after a woman's death in Admaston, Telford

The 31-year-old man was arrested after Claire Orrey, 58, was found at a house in Burnell Road, Admaston, with serious injuries on Sunday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday afternoon West Mercia Police announced that the man, who was initially arrested on suspicion of murder, had subsequently been detained under the Mental Health Act and was due to be transferred to a secure mental health facility.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Garner said: “The investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing and officers are working hard to understand what happened.

“A cordon will remain in place at the house on Burnell Road while our enquiries continue, and you may see increased police activity in the area. This is nothing to be alarmed by and is routine in this type of investigation.

“I’d like to reiterate my comment from yesterday that this is an isolated incident and we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Claire’s family, and they have asked that their privacy is respected as this difficult time.”

Police and paramedics were called to the house in the early hours of Sunday after receiving reports of a "disturbance".

Claire Orrey was pronounced dead at the house in Admaston after police were called at around 5am on Sunday.

West Mercia Police said officers discovered a 58-year-old woman had "sustained serious injuries" and was pronounced dead, while a man was also found with serious injuries.

In a tribute, her heartbroken daughter said: "My mom was the most wonderful mother, wife, daughter, and grandma, who lit up our world with love.