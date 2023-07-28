Man who stalked Newtown woman avoids immediate jail sentence

Caernarfon court

Ravinder Sangha has been banned from entering Powys for five years unless on an approved visit.

Sangha, 39, of Slade Road, Birmingham, had contacted his victim repeatedly on WhatsApp, by email, and phone with explicit and abusive references, Caernarfon Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor Laura Knightly said he also set up a fake Facebook profile. The victim lived near Newtown and felt scared to walk the streets, counsel added.

Sangha admitted stalking and harassment.

Recorder Greg Bull KC imposed a twelve-month prison term, suspended for two years, and ordered a period of rehabilitation and 200 hours unpaid work. A five-year restraining order was also imposed along with £425 prosecution costs.

On a video link from Berwyn jail, Wrexham, Sangha said: ”I am really sorry about my behaviour.”