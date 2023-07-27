Telford police calling for help to tackle threat from off-road bikes after 'near misses'

One of the bikes seized by officers

Sergeant Richard Jones, who leads the South Telford Safer Neighbourhood Team, said the issue was an ongoing problem in parts of the town.

Sgt Jones, whose team operate across Madeley, Ironbridge, Woodside and Brookside, said there is significant worry from the public – and a potential safety concern for those using the bikes, due to a lack of safety equipment and training.

He said that a number of 'near misses' had been reported in recent weeks, and that the overwhelming majority of recent complaints regarding antisocial behaviour in the area had related to motorbike use – 139 of the 165 complaints made between November 2022 and June this year.

He said there were specific reports about bikes being used on the Silkin Way as a rat-run to other areas, Rough Park, as well as near Holmer Lake, and a site at Halesfield.

Sgt Jones said they had received recent calls from people worried about their safety.

He said: "Someone called in to say they had nearly been hit, so for some it is a real fear about what could happen."

Sgt Jones said they had launched 'Operation Spree' earlier this year in an effort to tackle the problem, and are now looking to build trust and confidence in the public that they can report concerns – and they will be acted upon.

He has urged people to report issues relating to bikes, and to let them know if they see neighbours using them or storing them, insisting all reports are treated with the utmost confidence.

Sgt Jones said they were using a dedicated e-mail address for tips – and encouraged people to get in touch if they have information.

He said: "People are storing these bikes somewhere so it is us asking the community where they are so we can act on that information.

"We are out there looking for them and but we also want people to tell us if they see them and what they are doing and we will act on it.

"It is about giving the public the confidence to report things and say 'we will do something about what you are telling us'."

He added: "We are trying to build trust and confidence because we have had people in the past say either 'you won't do anything about it' or 'you can't do anything about it', so it is about trying to build that trust and say 'the more you can give us then we can work on it'."

Sgt Jones said that officers would not get involved with chases for those riding the bikes – due to the potential risk to members of the public.

Officers have been taking part in Op Spree to tackle the use of off-road bikes in Telford.

He said they have a spray with a range of 15ft which they use to 'tag' the bike and the rider – increasing the chances of any seizure or potential prosecution depending on the severity of the offence.

He said officers had also encountered a recent rider who had tried to 'show off' but span and crashed in front of them. Their bike was seized and he was reported for traffic offences.

He said: "A lot don't have safety equipment or training to ride them so it is a danger to themselves or god forbid a member of the public."

He added: "I know they are doing it for a bit of fun but it is dangerous for the public and the riders themselves. We have had people report a number of near misses on the Silkin Way."