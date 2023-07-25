Mixed bag of crimes of milkshake snatcher who smashed woman's windows and grabbed meaty haul

By Nick Humphreys

A thief carried out a mixed bag of crimes including smashing a woman's windows, failing to provide a blood sample to police and stealing booze, meat and a milkshake from shops.

Colin Hume stole a milkshare and targeted an Aldi store
Colin Hume's spree of assorted criminality took place in May, June and July of this year.

The 35-year-old's first offence was on May 31, when he refused to give a specimen of blood to police after being suspected of driving while under the influence of alcohol in Telford.

A fortnight later, on June 14, he stole £67 worth of meat from Aldi in Beatrice Street, Oswestry. His haul included five beef joints and a leg of lamb.

Hume carried out more thieving when he stole a milkshake from EG Evans and Tina convenience store in York Street, Oswestry on June 18, and bottles of alcoholic spirits from the same shop on June 24.

Three days later, Hume smashed windows of a property belonging to a woman in Oswestry, causing £250 worth of damage.

On July 4, Hume should have been at Telford Magistrates Court after previously being bailed for the driving charge, but he failed to turn up.

Hume, of Hampton Road, Oswestry, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to criminal damage, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, failing to surrender to bail and three counts of theft.

He was given unconditional bail ahead of his sentencing at Telford Magistrates Court on August 8.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

