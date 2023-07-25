Appeal for witnesses after car is twice driven into police vehicles in Telford

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incidents

Telford Police have appealed for witnesses to the incidents, which took place on Monday evening and this morning.

Officers have also thanked members of the public who they say helped them find a man they were pursuing, who was arrested after a "prolonged foot chase".

The first incident took place in Sixth Avenue, Ketley Bank, at around 9.15pm yesterday.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said that a stolen silver VW Passat had pulled alongside a police car on the road.

Officers said the vehicle returned "moments later" and then drove past the police car before "purposely reversing" at speed into the vehicle, "causing damage to the car and minor injuries to the officers".

It then drove off.

The second incident took place this morning when officers went to an Oakengates address to arrest a 32-year-old man, in connection with the attack the previous evening.

He was also wanted in relation to incidents of criminal damage.

Police said that as they had pulled into Church Parade the silver Passat had driven past in the opposite direction.

The driver made off and the vehicle was seen by police and members of the public reportedly driving dangerously on the A442 towards Trench Lock, onto the A518 towards Newport, turning off at the Red House island towards Lilleshall.

Telford Police said the car then "rammed another police vehicle near to Lilyhurst Lane, Lilleshall, causing substantial damage and minor injuries to officers".

It made off towards Wellington Road in Muxton and was found abandoned on Sutherland Drive, Muxton, at 10.15am.

A 32-year-old man was then arrested after a pursuit on foot.

Detective Sergeant Tim Atherton of Telford Proactive CID said thankfully no members of the public were hurt in the incidents, and thanked those people who had helped.

He said: “We would like to thank the many members of public that made the effort to speak to us and give information and directions of this stolen vehicle during the incident.