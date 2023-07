SJH Driveways Ltd, based in Main Road, Pontesbury, was found guilty after nobody from the firm appeared at the hearing in Llanelli Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The charge dated back to December 9 last year when a safety camera unit belonging to Dyfed-Powys Police saw a Volvo C30 in Pontypridd, South Wales.

The allegation was proved in the absence of anyone from SJH Driveways Ltd at court, with a £1,000 fine issued by the court.