Shrewsbury woman admits deliberately damaging next-door neighbour's car and house

By Nick HumphreysBayston HillCrimePublished:

A woman has admitted deliberately damaging a car and the window of her next door neighbour's house.

Susan Ayres, aged 55, caused the damage to a Nissan Almera and to a window and a wall at a house in Glebe Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury to a value unknown on July 10 this year.

Ayres, of Glebe Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of criminal damage.

The case was deferred for a pre-sentence report. Ayres was granted conditional bail, with instructions not to contact the victims or go to their house. She will next appear to be sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court on August 1.

Crime
News
Bayston Hill
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News