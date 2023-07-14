Shrewsbury woman admits deliberately damaging next-door neighbour's car and house

Susan Ayres, aged 55, caused the damage to a Nissan Almera and to a window and a wall at a house in Glebe Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury to a value unknown on July 10 this year.

The case was deferred for a pre-sentence report. Ayres was granted conditional bail, with instructions not to contact the victims or go to their house. She will next appear to be sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court on August 1.