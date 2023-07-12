Power tools are stolen from garden shed

Officers from West Mercia Police are appealing for information after multiple items were taken from a shed on Pinkham Road in Cleobury Mortimer.

The incident, which saw one or more offenders force entry to the garden shed, happened between June 28 and July 5.

A police spokesperson said: "The offender or offenders forced entry to the garden shed and stole a Stihi Hedge cutter, strimmer and chain saw.

"Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact us online, quoting incident number 22/64425/23."