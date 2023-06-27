Road ban for drink driver caught nearly twice the limit in Telford

A drink driver who was caught behind the wheel almost twice the limit has been banned from the road.

Manse Road, Hadley, Telford
Wojciech Wieczorkowski, aged 48, was driving a Citroen C4 in Manse Road, Hadley, Telford on May 15 this year when he was caught.

A breath test revealed he had 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Wieczorkowski, of Kynaston Road, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit and failing to surrender to bail, after missing a court hearing last Tuesday, June 20.

He was banned from driving for 20 months and fined £366. Wieczorkowski must also pay a £135 victim surcharge and a victim surcharge of £56. His driving ban will be reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a drink driver awareness course.

