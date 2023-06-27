Devastating attack on livestock leaves ewes killed and injured

Police took to social media in search for information about attack on sheep

The rural crime team at Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information following last week's incident in the Newchapel area near Llanidloes.

Officers say it wasn't the first such incident and it happened some time between Wednesday, June 21 and Saturday, June 24.

The rural team tweeted: "Another livestock attack and more livestock killed. This time in the Newchapel area near Llanidloes Powys.

"Two ewes killed and three injured.

"Any info contact please contact the team."

They added the hashtags YourDogYourResponsibility and EnoughIsEnough.

The rural crime hotline can be phoned on 0800 783 0137