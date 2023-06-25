'Large amount' of tobacco products seized as police discover fridge hidden under a chicken coop

Picture: Leominster Police

Officers say the raid in Drapers Lane, Leominster, on Friday (23) say it is an example of the lengths some dodgy businesses will go to try to hide their activities from the enforcement agencies.

Leominster police officer Adam Stobbart said Leominster Safer Neighbourhood Team joined members of Herefordshire Trading Standards department in a joint agency operation. He said it is continuing the great work being undertaken against illegal tobacco and nicotine products on sale.

Mr Stobbart said: "There are a number of reasons why such an operation is important to the community but most of all it is the safety to consumers as sales of illegal, unchecked products of this nature can be dangerous.

"We are pleased to say that the operation took place in Drapers Lane, Leominster, and was a huge success.

"A large amount of tobacco products were located in a fridge that had been specifically designed to be hidden under a false floor in a chicken coop at the rear.

"It just shows the lengths that shop keepers/businesses will go to when trying to hide this activity from enforcement agencies. The investigation is ongoing and is being lead by Herefordshire Trading Standards."