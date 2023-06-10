Electrician faces second drink-drive road ban after flipping van in late-night crash

Callum James Griffiths, aged 30, crashed his Ford Transit at around 2am on the B4386 - the Shrewsbury to Westbury road - at Stoney Stretton, on May 6 this year.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that police were called to the scene, and Griffiths was "visibly upset" and knew he had done wrong.

"A PC spoke to him and smelled alcohol on his breath," said Kate Price, prosecuting. A breath test was taken and found Griffiths has 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.

Griffiths, of Lower Road, Pontesbury, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit. The court was told he was previously convicted for drink driving in October 2019 and banned from driving for 22 months.

Representing himself in court, Griffiths asked magistrates to take into account that he needed to drive for his work as an electrical contractor, and that his was in the process of buying a property.

Magistrates disqualified Griffiths from driving for 38 months and fined him £300. He must also pay £135 in prosecution costs and a £120 victim surcharge.

Griffiths, who had his previous road ban reduced after doing a drink driver's awareness course, will be given the opportunity to do it again. If he successfully completes it, his disqualification from driving will be reduced by 38 weeks.