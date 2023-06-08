Man arrested on suspicion of murder after man found in cardiac arrest

A police cordon was in place on Thursday at the Brook Retail park.
The alarm was raised at about 2.10am when police were informed a man was in cardiac arrest.
West Mercia police said: "A man was taken to hospital by paramedics, however, has sadly died."
The police spokesperson said a cordon was in place around Commercial Road while initial enquiries were carried out in to the circumstances of the incident and cause of death.
"A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody."
Officers are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who was in the area in the early hours of this morning is asked to contact Hereford CID 01432 347399 quoting reference 00033_I_08062023. Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.