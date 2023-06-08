Man arrested on suspicion of murder after man found in cardiac arrest

The alarm was raised at about 2.10am when police were informed a man was in cardiac arrest.

A police cordon was in place on Thursday at the Brook Retail park.

West Mercia police said: "A man was taken to hospital by paramedics, however, has sadly died."

The police spokesperson said a cordon was in place around Commercial Road while initial enquiries were carried out in to the circumstances of the incident and cause of death.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody."