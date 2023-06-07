Ludlow man who had illegal zombie knives and daggers has weapons hoard seized

Robin Young, aged 48, had 11 banned weapons which are illegal to own under UK law seized from his home in Sandpits Close.

Young had six zombie knives, a butterfly knife, two push daggers and three flick knives

Zombie knives, inspired by horror movies, often have one straight blade and one serrated. They are on the list of banned knives, meaning it is illegal to possess them, bring them into the UK, sell or hire them out.

A push dagger is a short-bladed dagger with a "T" handle, designed to be grasped and held in closed-fist hand, so that the blade protrudes from the front of the fist.

Butterfly knives have been illegal to own in the UK since 1989, and it is also illegal to own flick knives under any circumstances. Flick knives, also known as "switch blades" , have a hidden blade which shoots out when a button is pressed.

Young pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to 11 charges of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.