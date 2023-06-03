Two men arrested and cannabis allegedly worth £1m seized in Wellington raid

The haul was reportedly worth £1m. Photo: Telford Cops

The drugs haul was discovered at a vacant building in Wellington town centre on Friday when a warrant was executed.

Photographs shared by West Mercia Police showed police cars parked on Walker Street and a large number of plants and equipment from inside the property.

Police on Walker Street, Wellington. Photo: Telford Cops

A police spokesperson said: "Cannabis plants with a street value of approximately 1 million pounds were discovered at a disused premises in Wellington town centre on Friday.