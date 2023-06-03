Two men arrested and cannabis allegedly worth £1m seized in Wellington raid

By Megan JonesWellingtonCrimePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Two men have been arrested and cannabis plants worth a reported £1 million have been seized in a raid in Telford.

The haul was reportedly worth £1m. Photo: Telford Cops
The haul was reportedly worth £1m. Photo: Telford Cops

The drugs haul was discovered at a vacant building in Wellington town centre on Friday when a warrant was executed.

Photographs shared by West Mercia Police showed police cars parked on Walker Street and a large number of plants and equipment from inside the property.

Police on Walker Street, Wellington. Photo: Telford Cops

A police spokesperson said: "Cannabis plants with a street value of approximately 1 million pounds were discovered at a disused premises in Wellington town centre on Friday.

"Officers from the town's Safe Neighbourhood Team made the discovery following the execution of a warrant. Two men have been arrested."

Crime
News
Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News