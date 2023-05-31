Telford Magistrates Court was told that Amy Shaw, aged 32, of Underhill Street, Bridgnorth, and her partner of 11 years could not afford food or heating when she wrongly decided to steal instead of asking for help.
A woman has been ordered to pay back the £2,000 she stole from the till of the shop where she had been a trusted employee.
Telford Magistrates Court was told that Amy Shaw, aged 32, of Underhill Street, Bridgnorth, and her partner of 11 years could not afford food or heating when she wrongly decided to steal instead of asking for help.