Shop employee ordered to pay back £2,000 she stole £20 at a time from boss who trusted her

A woman has been ordered to pay back the £2,000 she stole from the till of the shop where she had been a trusted employee.

Amy Shaw pleaded guilty to stealing the money £20 a time
Telford Magistrates Court was told that Amy Shaw, aged 32, of Underhill Street, Bridgnorth, and her partner of 11 years could not afford food or heating when she wrongly decided to steal instead of asking for help.

